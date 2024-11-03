Bangladesh's dream shattered in Hong Kong Sixes semi-final

Bangladesh's quest for the Hong Kong Sixes title ended heartbreakingly short as they exited the tournament with a semi-final loss to Sri Lanka.

The two teams had previously met in the group stage, where Sri Lanka claimed victory. Bangladesh, eager for redemption and with a place in the final at stake, won the toss, and Yasir elected to bat.

Bangladesh's openers set a blistering pace, racking up 38 runs in just 11 balls. Abdullah Al Mamun struck 16 off 4 balls with a boundary and two sixes before his dismissal, while Jisan Alam was explosive, scoring 36 off 11 balls, including a four and five sixes. Yasir, however, fell for a golden duck, adding pressure to Bangladesh's line-up. Mohammad Saifuddin tried to anchor the innings while Abu Hider Rony chipped in with 18 runs off 6 balls. Sohag Gazi made an impact with a six on his first ball but was caught at the boundary on the next, leaving Saifuddin unbeaten with a well-played 23 off 12 balls. Bangladesh closed their innings on 103 for 5 in 6 overs, with Tharindu Ratnayake taking four wickets.

Sri Lanka's chase began with dominance as openers Sadun Weerakody and Dhananjaya Lakshan quickly established a 58-run partnership. Lakshan was dismissed for 24 off 6 balls, while Weerakody retired on 50 from 16 balls as per tournament rules. This brief pause in momentum didn't deter Sri Lanka, as Nimesh Vimukthi's composed finishing took them over the line with one ball remaining, sealing Bangladesh's exit.

With this victory, Sri Lanka now moves on to the final, where they will face Pakistan in an all-Asian showdown for the championship title.