BCB knows best : Towhid Hridoy on T20I captaincy rumours

In recent weeks, there has been ongoing speculation about Najmul Hossain Shanto's potential step back from the captaincy in all formats of cricket.

However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has retained him as ODI captain for the upcoming series against Afghanistan, leaving questions around the leadership of the Test and T20 squads.

Among these discussions, Towhid Hridoy has emerged as a name frequently mentioned in connection with the T20 captaincy.

Ahead of the team's departure to the UAE, where they will face Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, some Bangladeshi players are scheduled to leave for the Emirates today (saturday). Before departing, Hridoy addressed the captaincy topic at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, saying, "The decision is entirely up to the BCB. It's not something within my control. I believe captaincy isn't about just one or two individuals. Those responsible at the BCB will know best. In my opinion, the captaincy should go to whoever is best for the team. I wish the chosen person the very best."

Asked whether he felt ready to take on a leadership role, Hridoy responded, "I'm not really inclined to comment on that at the moment. With a series coming up, my focus is on preparing for the games ahead."

Bangladesh's recent performances in both the Test and T20 formats have seen the team in a string of disappointing results. Despite this, Hridoy remains optimistic about the ODI series, hoping the team can make a strong comeback against Afghanistan. "I hope we can start well. We've traditionally played well in this format, and I'm confident we can deliver again. If we play to our potential, we'll see good results, Insha'Allah," he said.

The first ODI against Afghanistan is scheduled for 6 november in Sharjah, with the second and third matches taking place at the same venue on 9 and 11 november.