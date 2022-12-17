Shanto-Zakir's unbeaten opening partnership keeps India at bay

Bangladesh couldn't have asked for a better start to the day.

Both openers have seen through the session with a large degree of comfort on a pitch that's slowed down a great deal. There is turn and bounce on offer but the slowness has meant that the batters have been able to adjust more often than not.

That said, you have to give credit to the openers - one a relatively young opener and the other on debut - both digging in with tremendous resolve and patience.

The duo has got to their respective fifties and kept this Indian attack at bay for close to three hours. Shanto is unbeaten on 64 while Zakir brought up his maiden fifty on his Test debut.

Still very early for the visitors to panic but the more this partnership goes on, the greater will be the frustration for KL Rahul's men.

Close to 400 runs still in the bank and five sessions left - so it would be silly to assume that Bangladesh are anywhere close to safety. But they've ticked one box and will hope to tick many more.