Criticism ‘not a very bad thing’, says Shakib

Sports

TBS Report
14 June, 2024, 01:50 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 01:53 am

Related News

Criticism ‘not a very bad thing’, says Shakib

Shakib, who had been horribly out of form especially with the bat, made a T20I half-century after almost a year and half but it came when Bangladesh really needed him to deliver.

TBS Report
14 June, 2024, 01:50 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 01:53 am
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Shakib Al Hasan roared back to form with a masterful 64 not out of 46 deliveries and was key to Bangladesh's crucial win against the Netherlands. 

Shakib, who had been horribly out of form especially with the bat, made a T20I half-century after almost a year and half but it came when Bangladesh really needed him to deliver.

The southpaw was heavily criticised after his poor outings against Sri Lanka and South Africa. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It was the short ball that troubled him on both occasions and Shakib's unsuccessful to pull Anrich Nortje irked former India cricketer Virender Sehwag who went on to say that the Bangladesh all-rounder is not an Adam Gilchrist or a Matthew Hayden and not good enough to negate a quality bowler. 

"I had realised during the last World Cup that his time was up," Sehwag said after the South Africa game. "He should be ashamed and retire from T20Is."

On Thursday, Shakib was not tested as much as the previous two matches by the short ball. The Dutch bowlers did bowl a few short balls but the bounce was not as much as in New York and the pace was not there either. 

Shakib quite convincingly pulled and cut the ball and showed his range against spin, using the back foot and skipping down the track, before finishing with two characteristic shots behind the wicket.

Shakib won the Player of the Match award for his heroics on a two-paced wicket. 

At the post-match press conference, he was asked about Sehwag's comments and Shakib said the criticism is not such a bad thing.

"A player doesn't play to answer [his critics]. His job is to contribute to the team. If he is not able to do that, there will be a lot of talk. I think it's not such a bad thing," he said.

With the ball, Shakib went wicketless but tidy, giving away just 29 runs in his four overs. 

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Shakib al Hasan / Bangladesh Cricket Team / The Netherlands Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

14h | Explorer
Though the centre-right will continue to dominate parliament, the surge in support for the extreme right evokes memories of the ugliest moments of the 20th century. Photo: Bloomberg

EU populists are blind to the real threat to the bloc?

17h | Panorama
The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

1d | Panorama
Eggs with a cracked surface can be contaminated by salmonella and other bacteria, which can cause food poisoning if consumed. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Inside the thriving business of cracked eggs

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

6h | Videos
Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

9h | Videos
Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

5h | Videos
ACC Finds More Assets of former IGP Benazir Ahmed

ACC Finds More Assets of former IGP Benazir Ahmed

9h | Videos