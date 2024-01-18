Shamar Joseph takes five on debut but Head ton takes Australia to 283 in first innings

Sports

AFP
18 January, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 12:31 pm

Related News

Shamar Joseph takes five on debut but Head ton takes Australia to 283 in first innings

The Australians lead by 95 runs after bowling the West Indies out for 188 on Wednesday.

AFP
18 January, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 12:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Australia were dismissed for 283 midway through the final session on the second day of the opening Test against the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

The Australians lead by 95 runs after bowling the West Indies out for 188 on Wednesday.

Travis Head top scored for the home side with 119, while Shamar Joseph took 5-94 on debut.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Cricket

Shamar Joseph / Australia Cricket Team / Travis Head

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

1h | Features
More than five decades on, the genocide during the Liberation War in 1971 remains unrecognised. Photo: UNB

When recognising genocide becomes a matter of political convenience

3h | Panorama
Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

16h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Man on 'EcoFlow Revive' mission: How Hasibul Hasan Ahmed plans to revive Banani lake

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Further drop feared in sending housemaids as Saudi employers to pay less migration cost

Further drop feared in sending housemaids as Saudi employers to pay less migration cost

1h | Videos
Young family members of the star cricketers will be seen in this year's Under-19 World Cup

Young family members of the star cricketers will be seen in this year's Under-19 World Cup

14h | Videos
The central bank announced contractionary monetary policy

The central bank announced contractionary monetary policy

17h | Videos
Imran Khan was accused of violating the Marriage Act

Imran Khan was accused of violating the Marriage Act

17h | Videos