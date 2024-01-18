Shamar Joseph takes five on debut but Head ton takes Australia to 283 in first innings
The Australians lead by 95 runs after bowling the West Indies out for 188 on Wednesday.
Australia were dismissed for 283 midway through the final session on the second day of the opening Test against the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.
The Australians lead by 95 runs after bowling the West Indies out for 188 on Wednesday.
Travis Head top scored for the home side with 119, while Shamar Joseph took 5-94 on debut.