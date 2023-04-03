Shakib to not play in the IPL at all: Reports

Bangladesh's ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will not be taking part in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at all according to cricket website Cricbuzz.

Shakib, who is captaining the Bangladesh Test team against Ireland in the one-off Test which starts from Tuesday was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise.

But according to Cricbuzz, "international commitments and personal issues are believed to have been cited as the reasons for his absence for the league.

The report however states that Litton Das will take part in the IPL for KKR.

The 36-year-old southpaw was bought by KKR for his base price of Rs1.5 crore.

The report states that Shakib "called KKR management and wanted to be excused for the season".

Once a player is bought at the auction, that player cannot be released during the season but only after the season is over.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chose to keep Shakib and Litton for the Test against Ireland instead of allowing them to play in the IPL, and according to the report KKR were under the impression that both players could play in the IPL from the beginning.

With Bangladesh set to tour England for a series against Ireland, Shakib would have been available to play in the IPL for only 20 days this season but he chose to visit USA for family commitments instead.