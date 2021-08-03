Shakib, Mustafiz to get permission to play in IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL), which was halted due to coronavirus, will resume on September 19. The remaining 29 matches will be played in the United Arab Emirates. Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman may be given the opportunity to play in the IPL as the England series has been postponed.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will give a no-objection letter to these two cricketers if they apply.

The matter has been confirmed by Akram Khan, chairman of the cricket management department of the BCB.

"Shakib and Mustafiz would not have a chance to play in the IPL if the series against England took place," he told The Business Standard (TBS).

"Since the series is not happening, we will give a no-objection letter if they apply. Because it will not be possible to organise any international series at that time. They will have a chance to play in the IPL."

The T20 World Cup will be held in the UAE in October this year. The event will start on October 17.

The BCB wants to allow the two cricketers to play in the IPL so that they can prepare themselves before the world cup.

Shakib will not play in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) even if he has the opportunity to play in the IPL. The event will be held from August 26 to September 15.

At the same time, Bangladesh will have a series against New Zealand at home.

In the postponed IPL, Shakib played for his old team Kolkata Knight Riders. He did not get a chance to play too many matches. Shakib scored 36 runs and picked up 2 wickets in 3 matches.

Mustafiz, who played for Rajasthan Royals, took 8 wickets in 7 matches.

