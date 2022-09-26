Shakib man of the match again, takes Guyana Warriors to knockout stage

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has turned things around his way after a poor start to the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season with consecutive man-of-the-match performances. After his all-round performance against Trinbago Knight Riders on Saturday, Shakib provided yet another stellar performance to give Guyana Amazon Warriors a 5-wicket victory and take them to the knockout stage of the competition.

Shakib bagged a quickfire 53 off 30 balls with the bat and picked up a wicket with the ball on Sunday against table toppers Barbados Royals.

Bowling first, Shakib bagged the wicket of Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman who scored 15 off 14 deliveries. He gave away only 12 runs from his 2.3 overs.

But Shakib did the main job with the bat, scoring a match-winning fifty for his team chasing a target of 126.

He came on to bat at no 4 when the Warriors were somewhat struggling at 18/2 after 3.4 overs. The southpaw came in and hit some boundaries straight away to release the pressure and eventually bagged 53 off 30 balls.

He hit five boundaries and three maximums in his innings.

Shakib fell to Obed McCoy at deep midwicket in the 11th over, but he had done his job by then. Warriors were only 29 runs away from victory with more than 9 overs in hand.

They eventually won the match by 5 wickets keeping 5.3 overs in hand.

When Shakib arrived to play for the Warriors, they were at the bottom of the CPL table. Warriors have won all the four matches that Shakib played and are currently second on the table and have sealed their place in the knockout stage.

They will play Barbados Royals in the first qualifier on Tuesday.