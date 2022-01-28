Scintillating Simmons brings up first century in BPL 2022

Sylhet Sunrisers' Lendl Simmons became the first batter in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) to notch up a century. In the 10th game of the tournament, Simmons notched up a 59-ball hundred against Minister Dhaka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Simmons was positive and aggressive right from the beginning and seemed to be batting on a different surface altogether. Simmons brought up his half century off 34 balls and the second hundred came much quicker - off 25 balls. Before going out in the 19th over, the batter from Trinidad scored 116 off just 65 deliveries.

It was Simmons' second T20 hundred with the first one coming in the 2014 IPL for Mumbai Indians against Kings XI Punjab.

Sylhet posted 175 for five after 20 overs. Simmons scored 66% of the runs scored by the Sunrisers.