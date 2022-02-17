The BPL trophy has been made in Bangladesh, further reducing costs

Sports

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 09:21 pm

Related News

The BPL trophy has been made in Bangladesh, further reducing costs

The trophy with which Nurul and Imrul Kayes posed was made in Bangladesh. It's the first time that the winners' trophy of the BPL has been made in the country.

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 09:21 pm
The BPL trophy has been made in Bangladesh, further reducing costs

Ahead of the final of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), captains of the two finalists - Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal - were supposed to pose with the winners' trophy on Thursday. But Barishal's captain Shakib Al Hasan was absent due to health issues and his deputy Nurul Hasan filled in.

The trophy with which Nurul and Imrul Kayes posed was made in Bangladesh. It's the first time that the winners' trophy of the BPL has been made in the country. The trophies presented in the previous seasons were made by 'Inkerman', a British trophy manufacturer based in London. It makes the trophy of the English Premier League (EPL).

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) initially planned to get the BPL trophy made by Inkerman but it couldn't be possible because of Covid-19. The board then entrusted a local company the responsibility of making the trophy. The design of the previous trophies has been retained and gold plating has been done.

"The trophies from the previous seasons were very expensive - about BDT 15 to 16 lakhs. They were made in England. But this time we did not get a chance to get it made in England. We had a plan of arranging a photo session involving all the captains. If we had it made in England, they would not be able to deliver the trophy on time. That's why we decided to make it locally," said an official of the BPL committee. 

"The trophy has been made in Bangladesh. We spent BDT 4 lakhs for the trophy. Gold plating has been done. We tried to make the best possible trophy in Bangladesh. We are satisfied with it," he added.

Cricket

Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

3 best online courses to learn entrepreneurship

11h | Pursuit
Nahiyan&#039;s rockers are currently awaiting government&#039;s permission to fly. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh’s rocket boy: Cornered by early fame, powered by determination 

12h | Pursuit
The recent years have not been kind to the royals. And Prince Andrew’s sexual assault lawsuit certainly does not help. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew's lawsuit was settled, sure, but not forgotten

9h | Panorama
The Covid-19 pandemic has made the government realise that more needs to be done to ensure quality healthcare for all. Photo: Mumit M

Why we need public-private partnerships in healthcare

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

1h | Videos
First woman reported cured of HIV

First woman reported cured of HIV

3h | Videos
Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

3h | Videos
United Group's mega project near Dhaka Airport

United Group's mega project near Dhaka Airport

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

3
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

4
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 