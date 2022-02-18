Demand for BPL final tickets at its peak, leading to the black market taking advantage

Sports

TBS Report
18 February, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 06:51 pm

Demand for BPL final tickets at its peak, leading to the black market taking advantage

But especially before the final of the BPL, fans from far and wide crowded outside the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur although most of them could not enter because tickets were not on sale. But a number of people were spotted selling tickets in black at a much higher price.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The matches of the league stage of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) were held behind closed doors because of the sudden Covid-19 surge in the country. But the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) decided to allow some spectators in the playoffs and final. To ensure safety, the board did not have tickets on sale and rather sold them to the franchises. 

But especially before the final of the BPL, fans from far and wide crowded outside the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur although most of them could not enter because tickets were not on sale. But a number of people were spotted selling tickets in black at a much higher price.

According to the information given by the BPL technical committee, the tickets were sold to the franchises who allocated them to the fans of respective teams. But then how were black marketeers spotted selling tickets outside the stadium? 

The Business Standard (TBS) asked one of them that. In reply, he stated, "I got the tickets from someone at the BCB. There is nowhere we can get them if the BCB doesn't sell them to us. I have bought some. If I don't sell them at a higher price, then my hardwork will become meaningless."

Tickets were being sold for BDT 1000-1500 and a lot of spectators bought them to enter the stadium. 

A huge number of people turned up outside the stadium after watching spectators enjoying the previous couple of matches. But they didn't know that tickets were not on sale. 

"I heard that tickets would be on sale. But I didn't find any booth here. After some time, I saw black marketeers selling tickets at a much higher price. But I didn't bring so much money with me," a college student said.

Another spectator said, "We regularly watch matches but now we aren't getting tickets. Then how did the tickets go to the black marketeers? They didn't receive the tickets from the franchises. I have no idea how the tickets are being sold."

Also, the BCB initially said that four thousand people would be allowed inside. But clearly there has been more people watching the match from the gallery. As of 6 pm, at least eight-nine thousand people entered the stadium. TBS tried to contact some BCB officials regarding the issue but none of them responded.

