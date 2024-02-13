Russell muscles West Indies to consolation win over Australia

Andre Russell hit a monstrous 29-ball-71 to help the West Indies power past hosts Australia in the third T20I of the three-match series in Perth. Australia had already taken the series although the visitors gave them a tough time throughout the series.

Batting first, the West Indies posted 220-6 thanks to Russell's assault after being reduced to 79-5 in the ninth over.

After that, Russell and Sherfane Rutherford added 139 which is now the highest partnership for the sixth wicket for the West Indies.

Russell smashed seven sixes and four fours in his brutal knock. Rutherford gave him good support with 67 off 40.

In-form David Warner hit 81 off 49 and Tim David (41* off 19) smashed the ball around but lack of contribution from others saw Australia fall short by 37 runs.

Romario Shepherd and Roston Chase claimed two wickets each. Chase also hit the ball well in his 20-ball-37.

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa conceded 65 in his four overs. It was the most expensive spell by an Australian bowler in T20s. The record was previously held by Andrew Tye.