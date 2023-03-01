Rony returns after seven and a half years; Hridoy, Tanvir and Raja get maiden T20 call

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the 15-man squad for the first and second matches of the T20 international series against England.

Batter Rony Talukdar got the T20I call-up after seven and a half years. The 32-year-old played his last and only T20I against South Africa in July 2015. He was the second-highest scorer in the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) with 425 runs to his name at an average of more than 35.

Apart from Rony, three players in the side - batsman Towhid Hridoy, pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja and left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam - earned their maiden T20I call-up.

Hrioy bagged 403 runs in the BPL and was third in the highest run-getters' list. He hit five fifties in the tournament.

Tanvir was the highest wicket-taker in the BPL with 17 wickets to his name.

Five players - Yasir Ali, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Haque, Mosaddek Hossain, and Soumya Sarkar - were dropped from the squad.

The three-match T20I series will begin in Chattogram on 9 March.

The second and third games are scheduled in Dhaka. This will be the first bilateral T20 international series between the two teams.

Squad for first two T20Is:

Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tanvir Islam