Rohit Sharma was probably the unluckiest man in the world: Travis Head

Sports

19 November, 2023, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 11:24 pm

af
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Who said what after Australia defeated India by six wickets in the Cricket World Cup final on Sunday to win the title for a record-extending sixth time:

 

"Not in a million years did I think that would happen. What an amazing day. I'm just thrilled to be a part of it."

-- Travis Head after his man-of-the-match performance which saw him hit 137 runs and take a crucial catch to dismiss India skipper Rohit Sharma.

 

"Rohit Sharma was probably the unluckiest man in the world! I do work hard on my catching but I couldn't imagine holding onto that. It is a nice thing I'll be able to look back on later in my life."

-- Head on his spectacular diving catch.

 

"What we've achieved today is unbelievable. It's the best achievement I've ever been part of. India have been the team of the tournament, but you know if you play your best cricket, you have a chance."

-- Marnus Labuschagne after hitting an unbeaten 58 in a 192-run partnership with Head.

 

"Pat Cummins was phenomenal, I think he's been phenomenal all tournament with his decision making. At times he's had to step up with the ball and when it's been a bit flat, he's been phenomenal."

-- Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc

 

"That's just capped off an unbelievable eight weeks for his team. I have no words."

-- Starc, who took three key wickets

 

"The result hasn't gone our way and we know that we were not good enough on the day. But I'm proud of the team. It wasn't supposed to be."

-- India captain Rohit Sharma

 

"With 240 on the board, we wanted early wickets but credit to Travis Head and Marnus. They put us completely out of the game and I thought the wicket got better to bat under lights."

-- Rohit again

 

"Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always."

-- India Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X, formerly Twitter

 

"It is only a small thing but I would love to know why Mohammed Shami took the new ball today rather than Mohammed Siraj. That has been their blueprint of success. If Shami was going to open the bowling then Ravichandran Ashwin should have played tonight instead of Siraj."

-- Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on BBC commentary.

