Rohit is a better ODI player than Ponting: Gambhir

Sports

Hindustan Times
12 January, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 06:05 pm

Related News

Rohit is a better ODI player than Ponting: Gambhir

"The surprising fact is that in the last four or five years he has gotten this many hundreds. Rohit Sharma before the last five-six years was not this consistent. He definitely got about 20 hundreds in the last five-six-seven years," Gambhir said on Star Sports before the start of the 2nd India vs Sri Lanka ODI.

Hindustan Times
12 January, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 06:05 pm
Rohit is a better ODI player than Ponting: Gambhir

India captain Rohit Sharma is regarded as one of the best white-ball batters of the current generation. But he was not this menacing at the start of this career. In fact, he had only two centuries in the first six years of his ODI career. His career took a defining turn when then-captain MS Dhoni promoted him as an opener in 2013. He grabbed the opportunity with both hands and started his journey to become a white-ball giant. 

Rohit scored a hundred against Jaipur and in the same series, became the third Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag to register an ODI double hundred. Cut to the present, the classy right-handed batter is just one century away from equalling legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting in the list of batters with the most hundreds in the history of 50-overs cricket.

Rohit currently has 29 centuries and 9537 runs at an average close to 49 in 237 matches. Ponting, on the other hand, finished with 30 centuries and 13704 runs in 375 matches at an average of 42. Can a comparison be made between Rohit and Ponting? Former India opener Gautam Gambhir certainly thinks so and in fact, he ranks the Indian captain higher than the Australian great.

"The surprising fact is that in the last four or five years he has gotten this many hundreds. Rohit Sharma before the last five-six years was not this consistent. He definitely got about 20 hundreds in the last five-six-seven years," Gambhir said on Star Sports before the start of the 2nd India vs Sri Lanka ODI.

Gambhir is right about Rohit's century graph. Rohit has indeed scored as many as 19 ODI hundreds in just five years between 2017 and 2020. In fact, his last century came back in January 2020 against Australia. For close to three years, he has been sitting one century shy of Ponting's tally.

Such was the magnitude of Gambhir's sudden comparison between Rohit and Ponting that fellow panelist and former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was completely taken aback.

"You missed that," Manjrekar said to attract the host's attention.

"No, he is a better player than Ricky Ponting. because Ricky has got a sh** record in the subcontinent," Gambhir added.

So how is Ponting's record in the subcontinent? Average-wise there isn't much of a difference. The former Australia No.3 averages 41 in ODIs played in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. But there is a drastic difference in his centuries column. Ponting only six centuries in the subcontinent out of his 30.

Rohit, on the other hand, has an even spread of centuries. Outside the subcontinent, he has 13 ODI hundreds and averages 47, only one less than his overall career average.

Cricket

Rohit Sharma / Ricky Ponting / Gautam Gambhir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Overview of Amer Fort from Jaigarh Fort

A passage to the Pink City

30m | Explorer
Selling pithas in winter is a convenient yet highly rewarding alternative income opportunity for many. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka's street pithawalas are loving this winter

1h | Panorama
Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

1d | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

15h | TBS Stories
After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

14h | TBS Entertainment
Who's earning what in the BPL?

Who's earning what in the BPL?

14h | TBS SPORTS
Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'