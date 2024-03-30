Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli bury ghosts of ugly IPL spat with a hug

Sports

Hindustan Times
30 March, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 12:41 am

Related News

Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli bury ghosts of ugly IPL spat with a hug

This was their first meeting since that infamous night in Lucknow last year, where they had an ugly spat over a match situation, leaving cricket world in quite a shock.

Hindustan Times
30 March, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 12:41 am
Photo: IPL
Photo: IPL

The IPL 2024 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was billed as the face-off between KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli. This was their first meeting since that infamous night in Lucknow last year, where they had an ugly spat over a match situation, leaving cricket world in quite a shock. However, the two buried the hatchet on Friday with an internet-breaking hug during the RCB-KKR match.

In the lead-up to the match, footages of that incident at the Ekana Stadium, when Gambhir was the mentor for Lucknow Super Giants, was shown repeatedly with experts having their say on it. Kohli had a tiff with LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq during that IPL 2023 match last year, which led to the umpires intervening. The two later shared an intense handshake at the end of the game. Moments later, Kohli and Gambhir were seen charging at each other as an ugly scene broke out at the venue before the players from the respective sides stepped up to separate the two. All three were charged severely by BCCI for breach of conduct.

Moreover, a KKR video from the practice session in Bengaluru showed an Kohli with an icy-cold stare at Gambhir.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, during the timeout after the end of the 16th over, Kohli and Gambhir shared a warm hug and a short chat, before exchanging smiles as well. Kohli was having water as he chatted with his teammate as Gambhir walked past him and then hugged him. Kohli smiled throughout the small chat before the India legend walked back to the KKR dugout.

Watching the million-dollar scene, former India head ciach Ravi Shastri erupted in the commentary box saying, "Good to see… Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir."

His fellow commentator, legendary former India batter Sunil Gavaskar tickled his funny bone and went a step ahead to say, "Not only a fairplay award, they should be given an Oscar

This was Kohli's second half-century score in the ongoing IPL 2024, having smashed 77 off 49 against Punjab Kings last week at the very same venue.

Cricket

Virat Kohli / Gautam Gambhir / Indian Premier League / Royal Challengers Bangalore / Kolkata Knight Riders

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farmers harvest watermelons on Char Kakra located in the middle of Meghna River between Lakshmipur and Bhola districts. Around 200 farmers from the same village and clan have moved on the char and will stay there for four months to produce watermelons. The photo was taken on 23 March. Photo: Sana Ullah Sanu

The ‘nomadic’ watermelon farmers of Char Kakra

16h | Bangladesh
At least five groups of herders came to the haors this year, with a total of 1,200 buffalos. The largest one had 350 buffalos in the herd. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The migrant buffalos of haor

17h | Panorama
Local brand KJ is quite popular in the market for its simple, trendy flats. Photo: Courtesy

Where to buy Eid shoes from?

14h | Mode
Priced between Tk1,200 to Tk5,000, local brand Luxe Label is offering a wide range of panjabis in plain cotton and Lucknow Chikankari fabrics. Photo: Mobarak Faisal

Buy your Eid panjabis from emerging online brands

14h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Georgia reach Euro 2024 after historic win

Georgia reach Euro 2024 after historic win

1d | Videos
How is Lal Mia's 'Sharbat-e-Mohabbat' so popular?

How is Lal Mia's 'Sharbat-e-Mohabbat' so popular?

7h | Videos
What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

1d | Videos
Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

1d | Videos