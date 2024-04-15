Mustafiz expensive but Pathirana spoils Rohit Sharma's hundred to guide CSK to 20-run win over Mumbai

MS Dhoni's last-over carnage overshadowed Rohit Sharma's 8th T20 hundred as CSK secured a 20-run win over MI in the IPL 2024 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. This was CSK's first away win of the season as Matheesha Pathirana picked a superb four-wicket haul.

Former MI captain Rohit Sharma showcased his class against CSK with his 8th T20 hundred in the IPL 2024 match in Mumbai, captivated the audience and sent a strong message ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

On a day when the Wankhede Stadium was buzzing with anticipation, Rohit Sharma batted with intent to hit his first fifty of the season and then converted it into a three-figure mark. Rohit hit his century in 61 balls on the day.

Rohit, known for his ability to anchor and accelerate an innings, took the challenge head-on. He raced to a rapid fifty off just 30 balls, a slightly cautious approach compared to his usual aggressive style, indicating his adaptability and strategic insight. His partnership with Ishan Kishan laid a solid foundation for MI.

This marked only his second century in the competition, the first being an unbeaten 109 against KKR back in 2012. Despite Rohit's impressive unbeaten score of 105 from 63 balls, Mumbai Indians fell short by 20 runs in their pursuit of 207 runs, rendering his efforts futile.

Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman was expensive in his pursuit of the purple cap. Mustafiz conceded 55 runs in his four overs picking up the only wicket of Tim David. He now has 10 wickets from the 5 matches that he played, keeping him in the third position of the highest wicket-takers list.

Earlier, MS Dhoni's explosive cameo, coupled with formidable fifties by Shivam Dube and Ruturaj Gaikwad, propelled CSK to a commanding total of 206 for four. Gaikwad (69) and Dube (66 not out) orchestrated a scintillating partnership, plundering 90 runs from just 45 deliveries for the third wicket. This dynamic duo provided Chennai with the impetus it needed, laying a strong foundation during the early and middle phases of the innings.

Dhoni then treated the packed Wankhede Stadium to a vintage display of power-hitting, smashing three consecutive sixes off MI skipper Hardik Pandya in the final over to amass 26 runs. His breathtaking assault, with shots sailing over long-off, wide long-on, and deep square leg, propelled Chennai past the daunting 200-run mark, a feat that seemed improbable until that explosive final over.

The CSK batters flourished between overs 11-15, amassing 79 runs during this crucial phase, with Gaikwad and Dube showcasing their sublime form. Despite a modest start by the new opening pair of Ajinkya Rahane (5) and Rachin Ravindra (21), Gaikwad's aggressive approach in the latter half of the powerplay propelled CSK to a respectable 48/1. While Gaikwad's innings of 69 off 40 balls showcased his prowess with five sixes and an equal number of boundaries, he could effortlessly clear the ropes and adapt to the bowlers' tactics that stood out.

However, Gaikwad's innings came to an end when Pandya outfoxed him with a slower delivery, resulting in a high catch to Nabi at long-on.

Dube, on the other hand, seized the opportunity to capitalize on Pandya's erratic line and lengths in the 10th over, amassing 15 runs, including three boundaries. He further capitalized on Romario Shepherd's pace, dispatching him for two sixes and as many fours in an onslaught that added 22 runs to CSK's total.

With MI reserving Jasprit Bumrah for the death overs, Gaikwad and Dube capitalized on the opportunity to dominate the other bowlers, ensuring that Chennai Super Kings finished with a formidable total.