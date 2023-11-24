Rodrygo says he received racist abuse after Messi argument

Sports

Reuters
24 November, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 12:20 pm

Related News

Rodrygo says he received racist abuse after Messi argument

Brazil's 1-0 loss to Argentina in Rio de Janeiro, the five-times world champions' third consecutive defeat, was marred by violence after clashes between police and visiting fans at the Maracana stadium caused the match to be delayed by half an hour.

Reuters
24 November, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 12:20 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Brazil striker Rodrygo said he had received racist messages on social media accounts following an argument with Argentina captain Lionel Messi before the teams' World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Brazil's 1-0 loss to Argentina in Rio de Janeiro, the five-times world champions' third consecutive defeat, was marred by violence after clashes between police and visiting fans at the Maracana stadium caused the match to be delayed by half an hour.

Messi, who accused local police of brutality, was seen interacting with Brazil captain Marquinhos and exchanging heated words with Rodrygo who said he had received many messages with emojis of monkeys and bananas.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Racists are always on duty. My social networks were invaded with insults and all sorts of nonsense," Rodrygo wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

"If we don't do what they want, if we don't behave as they think we should, if we wear something that annoys them, if we don't lower our heads when they attack us, if we occupy spaces they think are theirs alone, the racists will act out their criminal behaviour," he added. "Bad luck for them. We won't stop."

Brazil forward Vinicius Jr., who missed the Argentina game due to injury, supported his team mate.

"We will not stop," he wrote on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.

Football

Brazil Football Team / Rodrygo / Lionel Messi / Argentina Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Comfort and couture: The revival of iconic women's pants in 2023

2h | Mode
Known as &quot;Joker Monir&quot; in the circus scene, 49-year-old Mohammad Monir, on his stilts strides across a field at a programme in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

Tales of Bangladesh’s vanishing circus artists

3h | Features
Gregor Roy-Chowdhury and his cousin Mrinal Roy-Chowdhury, the third of four sons of Sudhanaya Roy-Chowdhury, the lone member of the family who decided to stay back in Bangladesh. Photo: Kushal Ray/Courtesy

From Transylvania to Gopalganj: One man’s effort to rediscover his roots

5h | Panorama
Improper drainage system often leads to severe waterlogging in Dhaka during periods of heavy rainfall. Photo: Ashraful Rafid

Resilient Cities Index: A reminder for Dhaka

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

18h | TBS World
The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

16h | TBS Economy
Smartphone sales up 5% year-on-year

Smartphone sales up 5% year-on-year

17h | TBS Economy
Damage to transport sector due to fire and vandalism is 37 crore tk

Damage to transport sector due to fire and vandalism is 37 crore tk

19h | TBS Economy