Robinson, Bashir in England XI for 4th India Test

England will continue playing two fast bowlers with Ollie Robinson joining James Anderson while there remains a possibility of Ben Stokes bowling.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

England have turned to fast bowler Ollie Robinson and spinner Shoaib Bashir as they look to stay in their ongoing five-match Test series against India in Ranchi. England are trailing 2-1 going into the fourth Test and defeat in Ranchi would end their bid to record a rare series win in India. Bashir had played in the second Test while Robinson will be turning up in India for the first time in his career.

Robinson and Bashir have been brought in place of pacer Mark Wood and spinner Rehan Ahmed. England captain Ben Stokes said that part of the reason for Robinson to come in was to ensure that Wood remains well rested. "You look at the player that Mark is, you want someone like that operating at 100 per cent. 

His No.1 skill set is how fast he bowls and I think the effort he put in last week was monumental. You want to keep players like that operating at that level. Bringing Robbo in gives us a good option on this wicket," he told reporters shortly after the announcement of the squad.

England XI for 4th Test vs India: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir

