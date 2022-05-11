Rizwan reveals how Sussex teammate Pujara's advice helped him in County Championship

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is currently in England where he is enjoying a maiden County Championships stint with Sussex. India's veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara is also a part of the side, and has been one of the most consistent batters in the division so far. Pujara has scored 717 runs in four matches for Sussex so far, and is currently the second-highest run-getter in the season. During a match against Durham, the duo of Pujara and Rizwan forged a 154-run stand; while Pujara went on to score a double-century (203 off 334 balls), Rizwan slammed 79 off 145 balls.

Rizwan has now opened up on sharing the dressing room with Pujara, revealing that he also turned to him for advice after the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter had made an inconsistent start to the season. Prior to his 79-run knock, Rizwan had scores of 22, 0, and 4 in three innings.

"With Pujara, I had a chat with him after I got out early. He told me a few things and one of them was to play close to the body. And as everyone knows, we have been playing white-ball cricket consistently over the past few years and play a bit away from our body. In white-ball, you don't play very close to your body since the ball doesn't swing or seam as much," Rizwan told Cricwick.

"So early on here, I played away from my body and got out twice in a similar way. Then I went over to meet him in the nets and I remember him saying that when we play in Asia, we force the ball to play the drive. Here, we don't need to do that. And we need to play close to the body. I have played white ball cricket consistently. So these are the things which he told me and whatever he learned from me, he can tell [laughs]."

Sussex will return to action on Thursday when the side takes on Leicestershire.