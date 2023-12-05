Sarfaraz likely to play ahead of Rizwan in Australia Tests

TBS Report
05 December, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 04:27 pm

TBS Report
05 December, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 04:27 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Pakistan captain Shan Masood implied that Sarfaraz Ahmed will play as the wicketkeeper-batter ahead of Mohammad Rizwan in the Test series against Australia starting on 14 December. 

Sarfaraz averages 57 in Tests this year after making a comeback. On the other hand, Rizwan has one fifty in 13 innings and Masood said Pakistan will at first look at the conditions. 

"About the wicketkeeper-batter, you see, Sarfaraz returned to the side and became the Player of the Series. Unfortunately, he suffered a concussion after one Test in Sri Lanka. In domestic cricket, he has been one of the best batters," he told reporters on Tuesday. 

"Sarfaraz made runs [here] in 2016, Rizwan did so in 2019. But we will look at the conditions and then decide. One might have to play as a batter. But as I said, at first we will look at the conditions."

Masood stated that Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq will open the innings and former captain Babar Azam will continue to bat at number four. 

Newly-appointed skipper Masood will bat at number three.

The Pakistan captain said they will continue to play aggressively, just like they did in the Sri Lanka series. 

"We have come to play such cricket that energizes fans from both countries, and we need to increase the speed of scoring runs," he mentioned. 

"If our bowlers can secure quick wickets, it will be easier for us to execute our plans, as we have several options in our bowling attack."

Masood hailed outgoing Australian opener David Warner, saying he has been a "great ambassador" of the game.

Pakistan Cricket Team / Sarfaraz Ahmed / Mohammad Rizwan / Shan Masood

