Reigning champions Portugal at risk of shock exit

Holders Portugal are at real risk of crashing out despite a prolific start to Group F by Cristiano Ronaldo.

France top the section with four points heading into their final game against Portugal, a repeat of the Euro 2016 final, despite an underwhelming 1-1 draw with bottom side Hungary in Budapest.

Germany and Portugal are locked on three points apiece but Joachim Loew's side crucially have the head-to-head edge following a thrilling 4-2 win in Munich that shifted the pressure onto Ronaldo and co.

Portugal began their campaign with a 3-0 win against Hungary as Ronaldo became the leading scorer in European Championship history, but Fernando Santos watched his team ripped apart by Germany last Saturday.

"We will have to look at this game and now what we have to do is clear our heads as we have a very important game against France," Santos said after the loss to Germany.

Ronaldo scored for the third time in two games after starting and finishing a lightning counter-attack against Germany, taking his European Championship tally to 12 goals at a record fifth tournament appearance.

But a fifth defeat in as many meetings with the Germans left Portugal needing to avoid defeat against world champions France to be guaranteed a spot in the knockout rounds.

"The next task is a very difficult one against France," said midfielder Joao Moutinho. "We want to give a better image of ourselves than we did in the last match."

A draw would likely send Portugal through as one of the four best third-placed teams, just as when they went on to win the title five years ago in France.

An opening loss to France had left Germany in trouble, contemplating the prospect of another group stage failure after their 2018 World Cup flop.

They responded by delivering arguably their best performance since winning the 2014 World Cup, but Loew has tried to temper expectations.

"Nothing of significance has happened, we have only won a game, but now come further challenges which will be just as testing," he said.