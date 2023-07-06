Ponting ahead of Smith's 100 Test: 'The second-greatest Australian batter after Bradman'

Sports

Hindustan Times
06 July, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 11:42 am

Related News

Ponting ahead of Smith's 100 Test: 'The second-greatest Australian batter after Bradman'

In 99 Tests, Smith has hammered 9113 runs, at an average of 59.56 and strike rate of 53.78, packed with 32 tons, four double hundreds and 37 half-centuries. 

Hindustan Times
06 July, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 11:42 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Set to play his 100th Test match, Steve Smith will be aiming for glory when Australia take on England in the third Ashes Test, scheduled for July 6-10 in Leeds. He will also become the 14th Aussie to reach three-figure Test appearances.

In 99 Tests, Smith has hammered 9113 runs, at an average of 59.56 and strike rate of 53.78, packed with 32 tons, four double hundreds and 37 half-centuries. 

It is to be noted that his highest Test knock is 239, which came against England in the 2017-18 Ashes series. In the third Ashes Test which Australia won by 43 runs, Smith grabbed his 32nd Test ton, slamming 110 runs off 184 balls in the first innings. During his knock, the veteran also clattered seven fours.

Speaking with Nasser Hussain for the Daily Mail, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting pointed out Smith's brilliance and ranked him as the second-greatest batter in his country's cricket history. Hussain asked, "Steve Smith will play his 100th Test at Headingley. Where would you rank him among Australian greats?"

"If it all ended tomorrow he'd be the second-greatest batsman Australia have produced after Don Bradman. Statistically, you cannot argue with that. He's achieving things so quickly. Even at Lord's, he became the second-fastest in history to reach 9,000 Test runs", replied the Aussie legend.

For his displays in the second Ashes Test, Smith was also adjudged as the Player of the Match. He will be hoping to put in a similar display in Leeds and mark his 100th Test appearance with a series-clinching victory. Speaking ahead of the match, Smith said, "It is something that has been on my bucket list, to win an Ashes series in England. What a way to top it off, if I could do it in my 100th game. It would be special for sure."

Cricket

Steven Smith / Ricky Ponting / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

4h | Panorama
A total of 3,486 protesters were arrested, according to interior ministry figures. Photo: Reuters

Does France not see colour?

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

What local governments need to lead

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How is Russia keeping their oil export up?

How is Russia keeping their oil export up?

2h | TBS World
How to maintain AC to avoid accidents?

How to maintain AC to avoid accidents?

2h | Tech Talk
Ready for a PhD?

Ready for a PhD?

18h | TBS Career
Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

3
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake