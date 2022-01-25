'Pitch was okay': Tamim believes there is no point in blaming the pitch

Sports

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 06:27 pm

'Pitch was okay': Tamim believes there is no point in blaming the pitch

After the match between Dhaka and Sylhet, Tamim Iqbal said that the pitch was okay in the first game on Tuesday and the batters got only themselves to blame.

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 06:27 pm
&#039;Pitch was okay&#039;: Tamim believes there is no point in blaming the pitch

The trend of batting second and winning in day games in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) remained intact as Minister Dhaka were beaten by Sylhet Sunrisers by seven wickets. The pitch has been playing a major part in the day games as it remains damp and sluggish and that's why the day games have been low-scoring. 

Few days ago, Sylhet's Anamul Haque said that the pitch in Mirpur was not ideal for T20s. But after the match between Dhaka and Sylhet, Tamim Iqbal said that the pitch was okay in the first game on Tuesday and the batters got only themselves to blame.

"It's true that the pitch was difficult in the previous games but today it was absolutely fine. At least I can say that it was not a 90-100 wicket. The pitch was okay," said Tamim.

"We are not playing well. We did not play well in any of the games. We were lucky to win that one match. We bowled well, but the batting was not up to the mark. There is no point in blaming the pitch. The wicket was much better. We did not bat well," added the opener.

Dhaka have now lost three out of four matches and it's getting increasingly difficult for them to stay in contention. "To be honest, it's getting difficult for us. We have to win most of the remaining six games. Probably we have to win five to qualify. We are undoubtedly a good team but yet to play as a team," said Tamim.

