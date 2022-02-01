Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's deadline move to Barcelona breaks down

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's proposed loan move to Barcelona has broken down.

The Gabon international had travelled to Catalonia of his own volition in a bid to complete a temporary transfer away from Arsenal.

However, The Athletic report that the deal has collapsed due to problems regarding the planned salary agreements between the parties. As things stand, Aubameyang will not be playing at Camp Nou in the second half of the 2021/22 season.

Aubameyang has not played for Arsenal since early December, with a disciplinary breach seeing him stripped of the club's captaincy. If he does not secure a move away from the Emirates on deadline day, he could play for the Gunners again if he can be successfully reintegrated back into the squad.

They have yet to sign any striker reinforcements in January, with Alexandre Lacazette failing to produce good enough numbers as Arsenal chase a top four spot.

The north London giants had been linked with Dusan Vlahovic before the Serbian moved to Juventus, while Alexander Isak was also said to be a target. However, Real Sociedad's pricey asking fee has seen any such deal stall.

Elsewhere, Arsenal have been shifting deadwood from their squad. Sead Kolasinac and Calum Chambers have both left on free transfers, while fringe squad members Ainsley Mainsland-Niles, Folarin Balogun and Pablo Mari have departed on loan.

Barcelona have been looking to sign a striker this month, having already brought in La Masia graduate Adama Traore from Wolves.