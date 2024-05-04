Saka has sharper edge now, says Arsenal manager Arteta

Reuters
04 May, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 10:12 pm

Saka has sharper edge now, says Arsenal manager Arteta

Arteta said that although Saka was also hugely consistent last season, he had been even better in this campaign.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The key improvement in Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka this season is a sharpened competitive edge to win, his manager Mikel Arteta said on Saturday after their 3-0 home victory over Bournemouth.

Arsenal cleared another hurdle in their Premier League title quest and kept the pressure firmly on Manchester City as Saka's penalty just before halftime took his league tally to 16 goals, four ahead of their next highest scorer Kai Havertz.

Arteta said that although Saka was also hugely consistent last season, he had been even better in this campaign.

"In the game, he has become more effective I would say," Arteta told reporters.

"I see a different edge on him. The way he competes, he loves winning more than three months ago, six months ago, a year ago, and that is something that now is hopefully in his system."

Bournemouth applied pressure on Arsenal early in the second half but Leandro Trossard eased the tension inside the Emirates Stadium with a goal on 70 minutes and Declan Rice added the third in stoppage-time.

Arteta praised Rice for his goal and his versatility in his first season after joining from London rivals West Ham United.

"We have changed his positions and sometimes it is not easy for players to adapt to that so I think he deserves a lot of credit," he said.

Arsenal moved on to 83 points from 36 games with champions City on 79 from 34 ahead of their home clash with Wolves later on Saturday.

Arsenal's clean sheet against Bournemouth took the team's number of games without conceding to 15 and meant goalkeeper David Raya has secured the season's Premier League "golden glove" award.

Arteta's decision to bring Raya in on loan and replace the popular Aaron Ramsdale drew criticism from fans earlier in the season.

"It gives us a huge foundation to be closer to winning trophies and winning titles," Arteta said.

