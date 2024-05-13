I'll be biggest Spurs fan for Man City game: Arsenal's Havertz

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz has said he will be "the biggest Tottenham fan ever" as Mikel Arteta warned "anyone can beat anyone" ahead of Manchester City's pivotal visit to Tottenham on Tuesday.

Havertz's team won 1-0 at Manchester United on Sunday -- only their second win at Old Trafford in 17 visits -- as Leandro Trossard's 20th-minute strike moved Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League by one point, having played a match more than Pep Guardiola's side.

City's game-in-hand comes at Spurs and Arsenal will need a favour from their fierce north London rivals if they are to land their first title since 2004.

"I am going to be the biggest fan of Tottenham ever," Havertz told Sky Sports. "Let's hope for the best."

Arsenal's final game is against Everton at Emirates Stadium on Sunday and Arteta added: "My experience in this league is that any team can beat any team. I lived it various scenarios in the last day when a lot of teams have necessities. The margin of respect that everybody puts in the games is phenomenal.

"We know we need a result [for Spurs against City]. We need to do our own thing still in the last game. But today, we wanted to open that box of dreams to live the last day of the season in front of our people with the opportunity to win the Premier League.

"That's something we're going to live together and I'm so pleased we're going to do it with these players and staff."

History did not favour Arsenal on Sunday as they had won on just one of their previous 16 trips to Old Trafford.

"Today we had to play in a really special place that our history was not very optimistic about what could happen but we found a way to win it," Arteta said. "That says a lot about how much the team wants it."

Arsenal's victory on Sunday was a club record 27th this season in the Premier League. They topped that mark twice in the old top flight back in 1970-71 (29 wins) and 1930-31 (28).

"That's not progress, that's history," a proud Arteta said. "That's very difficult to do, especially in the league where we are playing now. Big compliment to all the players and staff for what they've done."