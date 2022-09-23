People swarm Satkhira Circuit House in hopes of seeing Sabina

Sports

TBS Report
23 September, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 09:14 pm

People swarm Satkhira Circuit House in hopes of seeing Sabina

Around 11:00 a.m. today, Sabina attended a reception hosted by the Satkhira District Administration and District Sports Association in her honour at the circuit house.

This morning, crowds gathered in front of Satkhira Circuit House on the Satkhira-Jashore highway to see Sabina Khatun, the captain of Bangladesh who won the SAFF Women's Championship (September 23, 2022). 

Around 11:00 a.m. today, Sabina attended a reception hosted by the Satkhira District Administration and District Sports Association in her honour  at the circuit house. 
Momtaz Begum, Sabina's mother, reported that the national captain arrived at her house from the capital this morning around 5:15. 

Since 10:00am, a large crowd has flocked to the Satkhira Circuit House to observe Sabina, the captain of the Bangladesh women's team. 

"I am so grateful and overwhelmed," Sabina said. My birthplace, Satkhira, is full of people who adore me. I'm pleased to have been born in Satkhira. Please pray that I can continue to win awards like the SAFF and maintain our reputation.

NDC Md Mohiuddin met Sabina on behalf of the Satkhira district administration. She was given flowers by the Satkhira Sports Association and other organizations. 

Sabina and Masura are the pride of Satkhira and the nation, according to Md. Ashrafuzzaman, vice-president of the sports association. They elevated the nation's reputation. The Satkhira Sports Association, the Satkhira district administration, and the locals all want to pay tribute to them. So, in consultation with the deputy commissioner, a lavish reception for Sabina and Masura will be held at a convenient time. 
On September 19, Nepal was defeated 3-1 by Bangladesh in the SAFF Women's Championship final in Kathmandu.





