PM Hasina stresses arranging more competitions, training for success in sports

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday underlined the need for arranging more competitions and training to gain success in the international sports platforms, urging the players to play with the attitude of victory.

"We have to arrange more competitions alongside proper training to achieve success in the international sports circuit. The more sports competitions will be arranged, the more our players will attain excellence," she said.

The premier was addressing a programme at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Dhaka to accord a reception and distribute monetary rewards to Bangladesh National Women Football Team for clinching the maiden SAFF Women Championship-2022 title defeating Nepal by 3-1 goals.

Total 23 players of the Bangladesh National Women's Football Team have received cheques of Tk5 lakh each and 11 trainers and officers got cheques of Tk2 lakh each.

The players later handed over the trophy to the prime minister. Sheikh Hasina also talked to the players and inquired about them.

The premier asked the parents to give their children time for playing outside to ensure their sound mental and physical health.

She also asked all particularly the youths to engage themselves in sports, culture and literary works in helping them be worthy citizens of the country.

The prime minister unveiled a book on slain Awami League leader Ahsanullah Master titled "Ahsanullah Master Jibonalkhyo" on his birthday today as well. The book was dedicated to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Youth and Sports Minister Md Zahid Ahsan Russel and President of Bangladesh Football Federation Kazi Md Salahuddin spoke at the function.

Secretary of Youth and Sports Ministry Md Mesbah Uddin gave the address of welcome while Bangladesh National Women Football Team skipper Sabina Khatun expressed her feelings.

A video documentary on SAFF Women Championship-2022 was screened at the function.