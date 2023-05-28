BSPA Awards: Litton wins Sportsperson Of The Year award while Sabina gets Popular Choice award

TBS Report
28 May, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 08:44 pm

Photo: BSPA
Photo: BSPA

Bangladesh national team cricketer Litton Das has been named the sportsperson of the year by the Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA), the traditional organisation for sports journalists and sports writers in the country.

Sabina Khatun, captain of the Bangladesh national women's football team, received the Popular Choice Award.

Several other awards were given to honour the best of 2022 in a grand ceremony at a hotel in Dhaka on Sunday.

Minister of State for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell was present as the chief guest at the event.

Anjan Chowdhury, Managing Director of Square Toiletries Limited, the sponsor of the event, was present as a special guest.

International Sports Press Association of Asia (AIPS Asia) Vice President Mubarak Alboyin and Secretary General Amjad Aziz Malik were present.

Along with the Sportsperson Of The Year, Litton also received the Cricketer Of The Year award.

The batter of the national team, who had a great time with the bat in 2022, expressed his excitement and said, "It is a fortune and an honour to receive such an award. We play for the country. Such rewards motivate us to play better. Pray for me so that I can do better next time; I can come back to the award stage."

After winning the Popular Choice Award, Sabina also bagged the Footballer of the Year award. The captain of the national women's football team, who led Bangladesh to win the SAFF Championship for the first time, said, "Any award motivates us to do better. I am happy to receive this award from BSPA. This award will motivate me to do better in the future."

Minister of State for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan said, "I have come to this event before. Day by day the caliber of this event is getting bigger and grander. BSPA has taken sports journalism in Bangladesh to new heights. They have become a recognised sports journalist organisation in Asia and I am also very proud of this achievement."

 

Sportspersons awarded at BSPA Awards:

Sportsperson of the Year: Litton Das (cricket); Popular Choice Award: Sabina Khatun (Football); Cricketer of the Year (Male): Liton Das, Cricketer of the Year (Female): Nigar Sultana Jyoti, Footballer of the Year (Male): Robson de Silva Robinho (Brazil), Footballer of the Year (Female): Sabina Khatun, Archer of the Year: Nasreen Akhtar, Hockey Player: Ashraful Islam, Athlete of the Year: Imranur Rahman, Coach of the Year: Golam Rabbani Choton (Bangladesh National Women's Football Team), Emerging Athlete: Nafiz Iqbal (Table Tennis), Sifat Ullah Ghalib (Badminton), Trinamool Organizer of the Year: Amirul Islam ( Kushtia Swimming Coach), Special Honors: Sumita Rani (Hurdler), Best Organization: Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation, Special Recognition: Saaf Women's Championship Winning Team and Physically Challenged Cricket Team.

