Bangladesh’s Maruf reprimanded for using abusive language against India in U-19 World Cup

Sports

Hindustan Times
23 January, 2024, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 11:11 pm

Related News

Bangladesh’s Maruf reprimanded for using abusive language against India in U-19 World Cup

Bangladesh bowler Maruf Mridha received a reprimand from the ICC for using "abusive language" during his team's U-19 World Cup match against India.

Hindustan Times
23 January, 2024, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 11:11 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh bowler Maruf Mridha on Tuesday received a reprimand from the ICC for using "abusive language" during his team's U-19 World Cup match against India here last Saturday.

Mridha was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Mridha's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period, the ICC said in a press release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The incident occurred in the 44th over of India's innings when, after dismissing the batter, Mridha pointed aggressively to the changing room twice, giving the batter a send-off.

Mridha admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Shaid Wadvalla of the international panel of ICC match referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Mridha picked up 5/43 in 8 overs to help Bangladesh restrict India to 251/7 in 50 overs but his team lost the match by 84 runs after being shot out for 167 in 455 overs.

On-field umpires Donovan Koch and Nigel Duguid, third umpire Allahudien Paleker and fourth umpire, Langton Rusere levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Cricket

Bangladesh U-19 Cricket Team / ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The versatility of cane allows for the creation of sleek and modern designs. Photo: Collected

From necessity to aesthetics: Cane furnitures make a comeback

10h | Habitat
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A strange landscape beyond the mist

16h | Panorama
Representational Picture

Why is Bangladesh so weak at fighting corruption?

16h | Panorama
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party originally rose to power on the back of the movement to build the Ayodhya temple. Photo: Hindustan Times

Faith and state are a powerful mix for India's Modi

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

3h | Videos
Canada to restrict visas for foreign students.

Canada to restrict visas for foreign students.

2h | Videos
Australia scraps 'Golden Visa' scheme

Australia scraps 'Golden Visa' scheme

5h | Videos
Apparel exports surge 20.54% to non-traditional markets in 2023

Apparel exports surge 20.54% to non-traditional markets in 2023

6h | Videos