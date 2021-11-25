Pacers Khaled Ahmed and Shohidul Islam late inclusions in Bangladesh's Test squad

Chairman of the National Selection Panel Minhajul Abedin said: “We have a few injury concerns with the pacers. Taskin (Ahmed) and Shoriful (Islam) are not available for this Test and we needed cover for the other seamers. Khaled and Shohidul are both fit and ready.”

Pacers Khaled Ahmed and Shohidul Islam late inclusions in Bangladesh&#039;s Test squad

Pace bowlers Khaled Ahmed and Shohidul Islam have been included in the Bangladesh squad for the first Test against Pakistan which starts tomorrow in Chattogram.

Chairman of the National Selection Panel Minhajul Abedin said: "We have a few injury concerns with the pacers. Taskin (Ahmed) and Shoriful (Islam) are not available for this Test and we needed cover for the other seamers. Khaled and Shohidul are both fit and ready."

Bangladesh will take the field in Chattogram tomorrow to start their World Test Championship campaign against Pakistan.

Bangladesh's Test series against Pakistan is their first in the new WTC cycle. They are also scheduled to play against Sri Lanka and India at home next year, apart from tours to South Africa, West Indies and New Zealand to round off their WTC schedule.

