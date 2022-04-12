Khaled Ahmed fined 15 percent of match fee for breaching ICC Code of Conduct in Gqeberha Test

Bangladesh's Khaled Ahmed has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second day of the second Test against South Africa at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

Khaled was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to throwing a ball at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Ahmed, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period, taking his cumulative demerit points to one.

The incident occurred in the 95th over of South Africa's first innings on day two when Kyle Verreynne hit the ball back towards Ahmed. The bowler then threw it toward Verreynne in an inappropriate and dangerous manner, hitting him on the right glove.

Ahmed admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft, as such there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Allahudien Paleker, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth official Bongani Jele levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player