Khaled Ahmed fined 15 percent of match fee for breaching ICC Code of Conduct in Gqeberha Test

Sports

TBS Report
12 April, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 01:16 pm

Related News

Khaled Ahmed fined 15 percent of match fee for breaching ICC Code of Conduct in Gqeberha Test

The incident occurred in the 95th over of South Africa’s first innings on day two when Kyle Verreynne hit the ball back towards Ahmed. The bowler then threw it toward Verreynne in an inappropriate and dangerous manner, hitting him on the right glove. 

TBS Report
12 April, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 01:16 pm
Photo: CSA
Photo: CSA

Bangladesh's Khaled Ahmed has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second day of the second Test against South Africa at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

Khaled was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to throwing a ball at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Ahmed, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period, taking his cumulative demerit points to one.

The incident occurred in the 95th over of South Africa's first innings on day two when Kyle Verreynne hit the ball back towards Ahmed. The bowler then threw it toward Verreynne in an inappropriate and dangerous manner, hitting him on the right glove. 

Ahmed admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft, as such there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Allahudien Paleker, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth official Bongani Jele levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Khaled Ahmed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

(From left to right) Saraf Fardeen, Farhana Shikder, Nazia Naf. Photo: Courtesy

The rise of the home-decor influencers

1h | Habitat
Tarique Afzal. Illustration: TBS

AB Bank aims to expand services to every corner of Bangladesh

1h | Panorama
By the end of this year, Osudpotro wants to provide the fastest delivery all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Osudpotro: An online pharmacy looking to be more than a drugstore

3h | Panorama
Bitcoin has its advocates, though has too short a history and too high a volatility to be considered a safe inflation hedge. Photo: Bloomberg

Know a good inflation hedge? Tell me, please

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Garment workers getting daily commodities at low prices

Garment workers getting daily commodities at low prices

4h | Videos
Shop keepers anticipate massive profits as festivity returns to Eid shopping

Shop keepers anticipate massive profits as festivity returns to Eid shopping

16h | Videos
Why Sri Lankan doctors fearing more deaths than Covid

Why Sri Lankan doctors fearing more deaths than Covid

16h | Videos
Preparation on for Pohela Baishakh celebration

Preparation on for Pohela Baishakh celebration

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds