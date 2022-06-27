Khaled, a rare positive for Tigers

Sports

AHM Nayeem
27 June, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 06:02 pm

Related News

Khaled, a rare positive for Tigers

He was mighty impressive again in Gros Islet, picking up his maiden five-wicket haul in this format and in the process became the first Bangladeshi fast bowler to take five in an innings in the Caribbean.

AHM Nayeem
27 June, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 06:02 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

After three Tests, Khaled Ahmed's bowling average was 291 and his bowling strike rate was 465. He made his debut against Zimbabwe in November 2018 in Mirpur, bowled 30 overs in the match, and went wicketless. In his next Test in Seddon Park against New Zealand, he bowled 30 overs without a wicket. 

He returned to the Test scene almost three years later but once again didn't have a very good Test match against Pakistan but got his first Test wicket by getting Babar Azam out. At that point, his bowling average was the worst among fast bowlers who had taken at least one Test wicket. Khaled Ahmed had possibly the worst start to his Test career.

Fast forward eight months and he is now one of the key members of the pace unit. The way he has turned the corner has been truly remarkable. In South Africa, he picked up four wickets in the first innings of the first Test including the wicket of the Protea skipper Dean Elgar.

In the second Test, Khaled bowled well again, picking up another three-for in Gqeberha. But his bowling numbers took a hit again as he bowled 46 wicketless overs across two Tests against Sri Lanka at home. 

But the team management backed him and the right-arm seamer repaid the faith in the Caribbean. In the first innings of the first match in Antigua, Khaled removed both the West Indies top-scorers - Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood. In the second innings, defending just 84, Khaled ran riot with the new ball, picking up three wickets in the space of 11 balls and gave the hosts a real scare. 

He was mighty impressive again in Gros Islet, picking up his maiden five-wicket haul in this format and in the process became the first Bangladeshi fast bowler to take five in an innings in the Caribbean. The mode of dismissals will give us an idea about how well he has bowled throughout the series.

Khaled has taken 10 wickets so far in the series and has bowled the batters three times, got one of them leg-before and three of them caught behind. But probably the dismissal he enjoyed the most was that of Kyle Mayers, the top-scorer of the second innings of the second Test. He bowled an off-cutter that stopped on the surface and Mayers miscued it straight to mid-on. Khaled was seen trying a few variations like the knuckle ball and the off-cutter in the previous match as well and it was refreshing to see him getting success using it.

"Every wicket was special for the team since it was my first five-wicket haul. But I enjoyed Mayers' wicket the most. Because I had been trying to get him out since the second day. I am happy to get him out according to my plan," Khaled said at the end of the day.

Khaled has been Bangladesh's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests this year (18 wickets in six matches) but his record at home is something that he will want to improve soon. Khaled's bowling has probably been one of the very few shining lights in the series for Bangladesh. Under the able supervision of Allan Donald, the fast bowler from Sylhet will look to become a more reliable performer. 

Cricket

Khaled Ahmed / Bangladesh Cricket Team / BD vs WI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

7h | Brands
Photo caption: Bondstein Technologies founders Mir Shahrukh Islam (left) and Zafir Shafiee Chowdhury. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bondstein Technologies: From Dhaka College science club to Forbes 30 under 30 list

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Samsung Dryer: Taking clean clothes to a new level

9h | Brands
Transparent sticky notes. Photo: Collected

A new layer to annotations with transparent sticky notes

9h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Russian missiles strike Kyiv

Russian missiles strike Kyiv

1h | Videos
Savings, excess liquidity in banks declining, loan demands increasing

Savings, excess liquidity in banks declining, loan demands increasing

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The snakes of Chattogram University

4h | Videos
How to treat interns at workplace

How to treat interns at workplace

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion