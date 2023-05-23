Khaled Ahmed and Irfan Sukkur replace Rejaur Rahman and Jaker Ali for 2nd ‘Unofficial’ Test against WI A

Bangladesh A pace bowler Rejaur Rahman Raja and wicketkeeper Jaker Ali Anik have been ruled out of the second unofficial Test against West Indies A which starts Tuesday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium ground 2.

Raja injured his left hamstring in the first game. He also had a delayed concussion from a hit on the helmet while batting and had to be substituted.

Jakir Ali meanwhile, was struck on the helmet during practice today and will not be available for the second match.

Bangladesh A Team physio Muzadded Alpha Sany said: "Raja will be in Dhaka for further concussion assessment and an MRI to determine the extent of his hamstring injury.

"Jaker Ali suffered a blow to the helmet in practice and also showed symptoms of having a delayed concussion. He will be under medical surveillance for at least 48 hours."

Pacer Khaled Ahmed and wicketkeeper Irfan Sukkur have been named as replacements for the two injured players in the squad for the second match.

The first unofficial Test of the three-match series ended in a draw after the visitors dominated the game largely.

Rain however denied West Indies A victory as it ate up most of the time of the four-day match.

After the first two days were severely hit by rain, West Indies declared the first innings on 427-7.

Bangladesh were all out for 264 and had to follow-on and survived the last day with 187-7 to draw the game.

SQUAD (for 2nd unofficial Test)

Afif Hossain Dhrubo (Captain), Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mohammed Saif Hasan, Md Naim Sheikh, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Irfan Sukkur (WK), Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Naeem Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mushfique Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol.

