Khaled Ahmed and Irfan Sukkur replace Rejaur Rahman and Jaker Ali for 2nd ‘Unofficial’ Test against WI A

Sports

TBS Report
23 May, 2023, 12:25 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 12:41 am

Related News

Khaled Ahmed and Irfan Sukkur replace Rejaur Rahman and Jaker Ali for 2nd ‘Unofficial’ Test against WI A

The first unofficial Test of the three-match series ended in a draw after the visitors dominated the game largely.

TBS Report
23 May, 2023, 12:25 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 12:41 am
Khaled Ahmed and Irfan Sukkur replace Rejaur Rahman and Jaker Ali for 2nd ‘Unofficial’ Test against WI A

Bangladesh A pace bowler Rejaur Rahman Raja and wicketkeeper Jaker Ali Anik have been ruled out of the second unofficial Test against West Indies A which starts Tuesday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium ground 2.

Raja injured his left hamstring in the first game. He also had a delayed concussion from a hit on the helmet while batting and had to be substituted.

Jakir Ali meanwhile, was struck on the helmet during practice today and will not be available for the second match.

Bangladesh A Team physio Muzadded Alpha Sany said: "Raja will be in Dhaka for further concussion assessment and an MRI to determine the extent of his hamstring injury.

"Jaker Ali suffered a blow to the helmet in practice and also showed symptoms of having a delayed concussion. He  will be under medical surveillance for at least 48 hours."

Pacer Khaled Ahmed and wicketkeeper Irfan Sukkur have been named as replacements for the two injured players in the squad for the second match.

The first unofficial Test of the three-match series ended in a draw after the visitors dominated the game largely.

Rain however denied West Indies A victory as it ate up most of the time of the four-day match.

After the first two days were severely hit by rain, West Indies declared the first innings on 427-7.

Bangladesh were all out for 264 and had to follow-on and survived the last day with 187-7 to draw the game.

 

SQUAD (for 2nd unofficial Test)
Afif Hossain Dhrubo (Captain), Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mohammed Saif Hasan, Md Naim Sheikh, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Irfan Sukkur (WK), Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Naeem Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mushfique Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol.
 

Cricket

Bangladesh A Cricket Team / Khaled Ahmed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bareesh Hasan Chowdhury photographed with his father Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Mahmud Rahman

Bareesh: Like parents, but with a green twist 

10h | Panorama
Arab countries have made the end of the Arab Spring official by welcoming Assad back to the league. Photo: Reuters

Assad is back in business. Where art thou Arab Spring?

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Prokritee: When recycled saris light up your home

14h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Try mini air coolers, instead of power-hungry ACs

14h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

10h | TBS World
Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

12h | TBS Stories
Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

12h | TBS Entertainment
Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities