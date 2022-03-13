Overseas players' list in DPL 2022: Who got whom

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 07:15 pm

Although the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) didn't allow overseas cricketers in the Dhaka Premier League in the previous two seasons, it has decided to allow one foreign player in the XI this year. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Afghanistan middle-order batter Najibullah Zadran will play the first three matches for Abahani. The defending champions have also signed India's Test batter Hanuma Vihari who will join the team after the completion of the Test series between India and Sri Lanka. 

Mohammedan Sporting Club have picked veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez. Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza will play for Shinepukur Cricket Club. India's Ashok Menaria has been signed by Khelaghar.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have signed India all-rounder Parvez Rasool who has previous experience of playing in the DPL. 

Prime Bank Cricket Club have picked promising Indian batter Abhimanyu Easwaran. Legends of Rupganj have signed Gujarat's Chirag Jani.

City Club, promoted to the DPL, have signed Pakistan left-arm spinner Khalid Usman. Tamil Nadu's key batter Baba Aparajith will play for Rupganj Tigers, another promoted team. Brothers Union and Gazi Group are yet to include foreign players in their squads. Gazi Group are in talks with a Pakistani and Indian cricketer right now.

