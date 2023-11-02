Out with minor tear, Pandya unavailable for India's matches vs Sri Lanka and South Africa

Sports

Hindustan Times
02 November, 2023, 12:10 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 12:20 am

According to a report, injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to miss India's World Cup games against Sri Lanka and South Africa.

According to a report, injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to miss India's World Cup games against Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Photo: AFP
Recovering from an ankle injury amid the round-robin phase of the ICC World Cup 2023, Indian vice-captain Hardik Pandya is reportedly set to miss India's crucial clashes with South Africa and Sri Lanka. With six wins in its first six games, hosts India are on the cusp of becoming the first side to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup.

Rohit and Co. will meet 1996 winners Sri Lanka in their upcoming match of the ICC World Cup on Thursday. The two-time world champions have arrived in Mumbai after defeating defending champions England in their previous World Cup outing at Lucknow. Pandya-less Team India retained Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav in their playing XI for the low-scoring encounter against England.

 

Pandya recovering well

According to a report filed by news agency PTI, it has been learned that Pandya had a minor tear although the star all-rounder is likely to be available for selection soon. As per the report, Pandya can return to the Indian playing XI for the final round-robin fixture against the Netherlands. "It is a minor tear. He is recovering well and is likely to return for the last league game. There is also a possibility that he straight away plays the semifinal," a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source has revealed.

Since India were set to miss Pandya's all-round abilities due to his ankle injury, the Indian think tweaked the playing XI by adding pacer Mohammed Shami and premier batter Suryakumar Yadav. Superstar Suryakumar played a crucial knock against England while pacer Shami bagged four wickets to seal India's 100-run win over Jos Buttler and Co. at Lucknow.

 

Who will make way for Pandya?

Following India's massive win over England, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey opened up about Pandya's return prior to the business end of the ICC event. Pandya was recovering from an ankle injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. "The medical team is looking at that and are very much in touch with Hardik and the NCA (National Cricket Academy) as well. We're hoping to get an update in a couple of days," Mhambrey had said.

