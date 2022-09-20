Once called the 'lady coach', Choton is now the 'champion coach'

Golam Rabbani Choton had to digest a lot of ridicule for working with girls' football. He was called the 'lady coach' once by people. However, his hard work has finally paid off, he is now a champion coach.

Bangladesh finally became the champions of Saff on Monday. On such a day, who could be happier than Choton!

The coach of Bangladesh went to the press conference with a sign of satisfaction. But at this time he also remembered the old days. Choton turned the pages of the memory of those days, where he was allotted lots of jokes. He did not complain about anyone, but he wanted to remind many of those days.

"It is not my success alone, we have come here with the collective cooperation of everyone. The thing to say today is that when I took over as the coach of the women's team, even my friends used to call me 'the women's coach.' When I walked down the street, I was called 'the lady coach.' They used to mock me like this. I didn't think about it. I loved my work," Bangladesh's champion coach said at the press conference.

Choton saluted the girls for their incredible football performance throughout the season, thinking of BFF President Kazi Salauddin as well.

He said, "First of all I will salute the girls again. They actually played incredible football. They have shown their gratitude towards the country and their parents. Today the girls have come so far, they are ready."

"Federation president Kazi Salahuddin, he dreamed in 2016 (about the girls), if we do long-term training and can keep the girls together, we knew the success would come. It did today. The 18 crore people of Bangladesh, the current situation, through social media, the way the media workers are appreciating, it definitely feels good," he concluded.