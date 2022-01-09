NZ vs BD, 2nd Test, Day 1, Tea: NZ in complete control as Latham hits century

After a barren morning session, Bangladesh finally got the much-needed breakthrough in the second session but this remained their only success before tea was taken at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Led from the front by skipper Tom Latham who hit his second hundred at this venue, New Zealand reached 202 for one at tea on day one.

Following a slightly disappointing start from Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam in the first thirty minutes, Ebadot Hossain came into the attack in the ninth over and immediately had an impact. Latham was given out leg-before twice but DRS saved him on both occasions.

Latham was initially not at his best but got through the first 40 minutes without any damage. He got going with two boundaries off half volleys from Ebadot Hossain in the 11th over, the second boundary possibly being one of the best shots of the day. Ebadot, the star of the previous match, was a touch expensive.

Bangladesh kept searching for the wickets and in the process gave away runs to the New Zealand batters. The tourists were guilty of either being short or too full while bowling and runs were on the offering.

Latham raced to his first Test fifty as captain off just 65 balls with the help of nine boundaries. He, at the end of the first session, was unbeaten on 66 and giving him company was Young on 26. New Zealand went into lunch at 92 for no loss.

In the first over of post lunch, Young was dropped at second slip by Liton Das on 26 and seven runs came off that delivery because of an overthrow.

The New Zealand skipper started the second session with two boundaries off Taskin. Ebadot continued to be expensive in the afternoon session as well. The fast bowler induced the outside edge of Will Young's bat in the 34th over but the ball ran away for four. In the next over, Young brought up his third fifty in the series with a four off Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Bangladesh finally got their first breakthrough before the drinks break of the second session. Young, after his fifty, was dismissed by Shoriful Islam. He almost had Latham too on 94 as the ball took off from short of length and looped up after hitting the shoulder of the bat. Luckily for Latham, the ball fell in no man's land.

Larham's second fifty came off 68 balls and he racked up his 12th Test hundred off 133 deliveries, his fastest in terms of balls faced. At tea, he was unbeaten on 118. He was accompanied by Conway who was not out on 26.