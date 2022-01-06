Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, seeking injunction to stop his removal

Reuters
06 January, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 08:46 am

Tennis - Davis Cup Finals - Group F - Serbia v Austria - Olympiahalle, Innsbruck, Austria - November 26, 2021 Serbia&#039;s Novak Djokovic in action during his match against Austria&#039;s Dennis Novak. Photo :Reuters
Tennis - Davis Cup Finals - Group F - Serbia v Austria - Olympiahalle, Innsbruck, Austria - November 26, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his match against Austria's Dennis Novak. Photo :Reuters

World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia on Thursday after initially being granted a medical exemption from the country's Covid-19 vaccination requirements so he could play in the Australian Open.

The tennis star, who was left stranded at Melbourne's Tullamarine airport overnight amid a brewing political maelstrom, was issued a letter by the Australian government saying his visa had been denied and he would be removed from the country on Thursday, a source close to the tournament told Reuters.

Australia's border force later confirmed his visa had been revoked.

The Serbian player, seeking a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam win at the Open starting 17 January, would file an injunction to prevent him being sent back, the source said. In the meantime, Djokovic was on his way to a Melbourne hotel.

In a dramatic series of events through the Melbourne night, Djokovic touched down at Tullamarine airport Wednesday about 11:30 p.m. local time after a 14-hour flight from Dubai, but was ushered into an isolation room under police guard when Australian officials said his visa did not allow for medical exemptions.

