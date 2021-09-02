'Not sure if these T20 matches are helping Bangladesh prepare for the World Cup'

Bangladesh and Australia were part of the slowest ever T20I series in history in terms of runs per over last month.

The first T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand on Wednesday saw a combined run-rate of under four an over.

Recently, India and Sri Lanka played a T20I series on similar kinds of surfaces.

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle stated that he's not sure if these sluggish pitches are helping the teams prepare ahead of the T20 World Cup starting mid-October.

Bhogle, in a tweet, wrote, "I am not sure recent T20 matches played in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the West Indies are doing any good for the teams playing there if the objective is to prepare for the T20 World Cup."

Runs were very hard to come by in the first T20I and ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said that the pitch was more difficult to bat on than the Australia series. New Zealand batters seemed clueless against the Bangladeshi bowlers as they succumbed to their joint-lowest total (60) in T20Is.

In reply, Bangladesh took 15 overs to reach the target. New Zealand's spin bowling trio- Ajaz Patel, Cole McConchie and Rachin Ravindra- enjoyed bowling on the spin-friendly surface.