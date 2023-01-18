'No talks between Argentina and Bangladesh about the game in June'

TBS Report
18 January, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 06:19 pm

'No talks between Argentina and Bangladesh about the game in June'

Photo: AFA
While Lionel Messi and Argentina fans were eagerly awaiting for official confirmation of Argentina's visit to Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) poured cold water on those by postponing their press conference.

The BFF announced the cancellation through a press release on Wednesday morning.

"We sincerely regret to inform that the pre-scheduled press briefing of BFF at 2:30 PM on Wednesday cannot be held due to unavoidable reasons," the press release read. 

And now Argentinian journalist Gaston Edul has added fuel to the fire by tweeting that the BFF did not contact the Argentine Football Association. 

"There has been no talks between Argentina and Bangladesh about the game in June. The Argentine Football Association (AFA) is currently focused on the contract extension of Lionel Scaloni as head coach," he tweeted.

Abu Nayeem Shohag, general secretary of the BFF, did not respond when contacted to inquire whether discussions have taken place with Argentina. He could not be reached on his phone.

Whether Argentina and BFF held talks or not, many people are unhappy with this plan to bring Messi and Argentina and organise a friendly match by spending a huge amount of money.

Because after the Bangladesh women's team returned home after winning the SAFF championship last year, BFF President Kazi Salauddin said, "We don't have money."

Earlier, the BFF, through another press release, said that the world champions are likely to visit Bangladesh and invited all the media personnel to a press briefing in the conference room of the 3rd floor of BFF Bhaban.

"A press briefing will be held tomorrow, Wednesday 18-01-2023 at 2:30 PM in the conference room of the 3rd floor of BFF Bhaban to inform about the arrival of the current FIFA World Cup winning Argentina national football team to Bangladesh in the upcoming June 2023 FIFA window," the earlier press release on Tuesday evening read. 

On the same day, BFF President Kazi Salahuddin told the media that Argentina were all but certain to visit Bangladesh in June. There were some 'terms and conditions' still to be agreed upon, he said.  

He also mentioned that the match would be held at Bangabandhu Stadium in the capital.

The National Sports Council has already agreed to carry out necessary renovation work there, he added.

