Dybala to miss Argentina friendlies with thigh injury

Sports

AFP
16 March, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 11:03 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Paulo Dybala will miss Argentina's upcoming friendlies with El Salvador and Costa Rica after his club Roma announced on Saturday that the forward had picked up a thigh injury.

In a statement Roma said that Dybala had suffered a "small tear" in his right thigh during training on Friday, ruling him out of Argentina's two matches in the United States.

Argentina face El Salvador in Philadelphia on March 23 and Costa Rica in Los Angeles four days later.

The 30-year-old will also sit out Roma's Serie A home clash with Sassuolo on Sunday as the capital club bid for Champions League football next season.

Roma are fifth, six points behind Bologna who currently sit in Italy's final spot for Europe's top club competition and beat Empoli 1-0 on Friday night.

However Italy are favourites to get an extra place due to their clubs' performances on the continent this term, meaning fifth could be enough for a place in next season's revamped Champions League.

Dybala has been in great form since the turn of the year, scoring 10 times and setting up one more in all competitions.

Roma face fellow Serie A outfit AC Milan in the quarter-finals of the Europa League next month.

Football

Paulo Dybala / Argentina Football Team

