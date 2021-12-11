No need to worry about women cricketers contracting Omicron: Papon

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 07:37 pm

Nazmul Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), said that there is nothing to worry about the cricketers who have contracted the Omicron variant.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh has reported first cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Two members of the Bangladesh women's cricket team who recently returned from Zimbabwe tested positive on 6 December and the variant has just been confirmed. 

Nazmul Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), said that there is nothing to worry about the cricketers who have contracted the Omicron variant. 

On Saturday, Hassan told the media, "All the members of the team were together. Barring these two players, all of them have tested negative. Those who have tested positive are asymptomatic. I have personally spoken to them. They do not have fever or body ache. They did not even realise at first that they had Covid. It's good news."

Since the team has returned from Zimbabwe, a country located in the southern part of Africa, they have been kept in a Covid-dedicated floor.

"In a biosecure environment, hundred percent isolation is maintained. From the beginning, they were in a Covid-dedicated floor at the hotel. That's why the others have not contracted it. They were not even allowed to go to other rooms on the floor. All the protocols have been duly maintained," the BCB president added.

