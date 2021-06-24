'Nice guys don't always finish last': Ex-India cricketers laud NZ for winning WTC

Sports

Hindustan Times
24 June, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 12:48 pm

Related News

'Nice guys don't always finish last': Ex-India cricketers laud NZ for winning WTC

This is New Zealand’s first ICC title in two decades. In fact, their first ICC trophy came when they had beaten India in the final of the Champions Trophy in 2000.

Hindustan Times
24 June, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 12:48 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Virender, VVS Laxman, Aakash Chopra, and Wasim Jaffer lauded New Zealand after they beat India by eight wickets to lift the inaugural World Test Championship title at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

This is New Zealand's first ICC title in two decades. In fact, their first ICC trophy came when they had beaten India in the final of the Champions Trophy in 2000.

The Kane Williamson-led side, which had agonisingly lost the ODI World Cup 2019 final to England on the boundary-count rule, chased down the 139-run target with eight wickets in hand on the reserve day of the final.

Here is how Twitter reacted to NZ's win over India in the WTC final.

India set a modest target of 139 in 53 overs, New Zealand finished on 140/2 with plenty of time to spare in a match extended into a reserve sixth day following two days lost to rain. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reduced New Zealand to 44-2 by removing openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway to the delight of India fans.

But New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, the team's most-experienced batsmen, settled any lingering nerves in an unbroken stand of 96. Williamson, who won plaudits for the sporting way he dealt with defeat in the 2019 World Cup final, was 52 not out following his first-innings 49, with Taylor - who hit the winning boundary - unbeaten on 47.

India's last hope of turning the tide evaporated when New Zealand were 55 runs shy of victory at 84-2, Cheteshwar Pujara dropped a regulation slip catch off the luckless Jasprit Bumrah to reprieve Taylor on 26. Bumrah dropped Williamson shortly before one of the most outstanding batsmen of his era completed an 86-ball fifty, including eight fours.

Taylor ended the match in the 46th over when he whipped Mohammed Shami off his pads for four. Earlier, Tim Southee took wickets at both ends of the innings in a return of 4-48 in 19 overs, with long-time new-ball partner Trent Boult striking twice in an over during his 3-39. And the towering Kyle Jamieson followed his first-innings 5/31, by snaring India captain Virat Kohli for the second time in the match during a miserly 2/30 in 24 overs.

Cricket

New Zealand Cricket Team / world test championship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

9m | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

21h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

3
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 