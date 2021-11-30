New Zealand coach slams Fifa over World Cup qualifying tournament

Sports

Hindustan Times
30 November, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 04:26 pm

Related News

New Zealand coach slams Fifa over World Cup qualifying tournament

The nine-team tournament will be staged in Qatar from March 14-30 to decide which team advances to a playoff against the fourth-placed side from Concacaf, which features nations from North and Central America, and the Caribbean.

Hindustan Times
30 November, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 04:26 pm
New Zealand coach slams Fifa over World Cup qualifying tournament

New Zealand coach Danny Hay has criticised FIFA for scheduling part of Oceania's World Cup qualifying tournament outside the international window, saying it would not happen to any other region.

The nine-team tournament will be staged in Qatar from March 14-30 to decide which team advances to a playoff against the fourth-placed side from Concacaf, which features nations from North and Central America, and the Caribbean.

World governing body Fifa have given the Oceania nations a one-day extension to the March 21-29 international window but they will have to haggle with clubs to release players during the first week of the tournament.

New Zealand is disproportionately impacted by the scheduling given it has more players at professional clubs than their Pacific rivals.

"This would happen nowhere else in the world," Hay told New Zealand media.

"I'm here in Denmark at the moment and trying to explain how this has transpired, nobody can get their head around it.

"I spoke with the Danish Football Federation today, and they were just bamboozled.

"Imagine saying to the Danish national team that you've got World Cup qualifying, but you can't pick your best players?

"For me and our players, it's highly disappointing."

New Zealand were the last Oceania team to qualify for the World Cup when they made the 2010 finals in South Africa.

They have been drawn in Group B of the Oceania tournament against New Caledonia, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

"Every single player that I've called up to date is a professional player, they're operating in professional environments, but clubs aren't going to be willing to hand over their players in the middle of the season," said Hay.

"It's a tough one to swallow, that we are not going to have the opportunity to bring our best players together to give us the best opportunity to qualify."

Football

New Zealand Football Team / Danny Hay / fifa / FIFA World Cup / World Cup Qualifiers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

5h | Brands
Maverick’s products cover almost everything that is part of lifestyle only excluding ethnic collections like punjabi.

Apex’s Maverick emerges as a lifestyle brand

6h | Brands
ZEproject: How members of hijra and transgender community secured RMG jobs

ZEproject: How members of hijra and transgender community secured RMG jobs

6h | Panorama
Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

1d | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

1d | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

4
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

5
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

6
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says