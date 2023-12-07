Nahida, Fargana in shortlist for Women's Player of the Month Award for November

Nahida was outstanding in Bangladesh's ODI series win over Pakistan. She took seven wickets in three matches at 14.14 and was adjudged the Player of the Series.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Nahida Akter and experienced opening batter Fargana Hoque have made the shortlist for the ICC Women's Player of the Month Award for November 2023.

Nahida was outstanding in Bangladesh's ODI series win over Pakistan. She took seven wickets in three matches at 14.14 and was adjudged the Player of the Series. 

Her compatriot Fargana was the highest run-getter in the series, notching up 110 runs in the series at an average of 36.67. 

Her 62 in the final match of the series helped Bangladesh secure the series win. 

Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal, who was also part of that series, is the other player to be nominated.

