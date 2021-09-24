Nabil's resilient 76 helps young Tigers claw back against Afghanistan u-19

Bangladesh Under-19 were 51 runs ahead at the end of day three of the one-off youth Test match between them and Afghanistan Under-19 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. Afghanistan were all-out for 281 in their first innings in reply to Bangladesh's 162. At stumps on day three, the hosts were 170 for four, leading by 51 runs with six wickets in hand.

Afghanistan resumed the day with their overnight score of 226 for eight. Opener Bilal Sayedi, who was unbeaten on 101, kept the Bangladeshi bowlers at bay. He found an ally in Faisal Khan Ahmadzai. These two added 39 important runs for the ninth wicket before Sayedi departed for a well-made 114 off 340 balls. The visitors were eventually dismissed for 281 and took a substantial lead of 119 runs. Ahmadzai was the last man to be dismissed on 39.

Sayedi was the highest scorer for Afghanistan. He received good support from Kamran Hotak and these two added 140 vital runs for the seventh wicket to bail Afghanistan out of trouble. Hotak made 66.

Bangladesh Under-19 received a big blow first up as opener Iftikher Hossain was out for nought. But his opening partner Prantik Nawrose Nabil was involved in two significant partnerships with Khalid Hasan and captain Aich Mollah. Nabil played a fine knock of 76 off 166 with the help of seven fours before being adjudged leg before off Nangeyalia Kharote. Wicketkeeper Maksudur Rahman, who walked out to bat at five, recorded a 14-ball duck, leaving Bangladesh in a bit of trouble at effectively 33 for four.

But Mollah and Ashraful Islam ensured Bangladesh didn't lose more wickets and finished the day with 170 for four. Mollah was unbeaten on 40 and Islam on 14.

Earlier, Bangladesh, batting first, were bundled out for only 162. No batter could reach 40. Aich Mollah was the top scorer for the hosts with 39. Afghanistan's Bilal Sami bagged a five-for. Izharulhaq Naveed also picked up four.

The fourth and final day of the match will begin at 9.30 am local time.