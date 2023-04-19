'My idol Cristiano popped into my head': Rodrygo on 'Siuuu' celebration against Chelsea

TBS Report
19 April, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 11:30 am

After finding the net for the first time, Rodrygo brought out the iconic "Siuuu" celebration as a tribute to his "idol" and former Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. 

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Defending champions Real Madrid breezed past Chelsea into the semi-finals of the Champions League with Rodrygo's double securing a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday for a 4-0 aggregate victory that sets up a likely mouth-watering clash with Manchester City.

Rodrygo opened the scoring in the 58th minute and tapped in again in the 80th to spark a mass exodus of Chelsea fans.

After finding the net for the first time, Rodrygo brought out the iconic "Siuuu" celebration as a tribute to his "idol" and former Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. 

"I thought about sliding on my knees, but I have a slight swelling so I couldn't. Then Cristiano [Ronaldo], who is my idol, popped into my head and that's how it came out," he said.

"I don't know how to explain it, but I always say it's a really special competition for me. Whenever I've played I've always managed to do something to help my team. I'm so happy, I hope I can keep going like this, scoring more goals, providing more assists and winning the Champions League again," added the Brazilian.

 

