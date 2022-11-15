Mustafizur retained by Delhi Capitals for IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals have retained Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Led by wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, the Capitals will go with almost the same core group as the last season where they missed out on a playoff spot (fifth position).

They've released seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur (traded to Kolkata Knight Riders), New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert, KS Bharat, middle-order batter Mandeep Singh and Ashwin Hebbar.

The Capitals have Rs 19.75 crore to spend in the mini-auction on 23 December.

Retained players: Rishabh Pant (capt), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal