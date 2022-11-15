Mustafizur retained by Delhi Capitals for IPL 2023

Sports

TBS Report
15 November, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 08:00 pm

Related News

Mustafizur retained by Delhi Capitals for IPL 2023

The Capitals have Rs 19.75 crore in the purse to spend in the mini-auction on 23 December. 

TBS Report
15 November, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 08:00 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Delhi Capitals have retained Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Led by wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, the Capitals will go with almost the same core group as the last season where they missed out on a playoff spot (fifth position). 

They've released seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur (traded to Kolkata Knight Riders), New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert, KS Bharat, middle-order batter Mandeep Singh and Ashwin Hebbar.

The Capitals have Rs 19.75 crore to spend in the mini-auction on 23 December. 

Retained players: Rishabh Pant (capt), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

Cricket

Mustafizur Rahman / Delhi capitals / Ipl 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The red-brick structure features a courtyard with two terraces, and inward-facing balconies looking over it. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Ayna Burir Adar: Like a hurricane lamp in the forest

14h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

We should not assume that more people necessarily mean more environmental degradation: UNFPA Country Representative

15h | Panorama
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

16h | Panorama
Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

3h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

3h | Videos
World population hits 8 billion

World population hits 8 billion

5h | Videos
Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday